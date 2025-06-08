Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $12.92

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.92.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on MFA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.
MFA stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $978.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.66.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
