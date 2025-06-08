Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.

NMRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 521,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 381,676 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,700,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRA opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

