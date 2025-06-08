Impact Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $227.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.57. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $169.46 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

