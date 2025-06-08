Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 13.9%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 202.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,777,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,846 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,281,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $684.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

