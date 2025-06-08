Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.10.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

