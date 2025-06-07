Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Decreased by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.