Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim Sells 300 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.35. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.