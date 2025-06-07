Verum Partners LLC Sells 2,594 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verum Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

