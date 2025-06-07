Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,795,000.

VOO stock opened at $550.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

