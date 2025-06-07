Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Toro updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

Toro Trading Down 6.6%

NYSE:TTC opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toro has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 10.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 191.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

