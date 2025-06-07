Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $361.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.44.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.35.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

