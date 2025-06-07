Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Principia Wealth Advisory LLC

Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 159.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,577,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.