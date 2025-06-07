abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 309 ($4.18), with a volume of 46969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.14).

abrdn Asia Focus Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 286.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 290.27. The firm has a market cap of £463.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Get abrdn Asia Focus alerts:

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 2.55 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 66.01%.

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.