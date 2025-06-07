East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 168000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

