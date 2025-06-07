Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,171,000 after buying an additional 8,205,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,086,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,479,000 after buying an additional 1,397,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,706,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,564,000 after buying an additional 1,897,392 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,748,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4%

PGX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.