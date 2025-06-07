Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Clint D. Coghill Acquires 92,000 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Clint D. Coghill bought 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $299,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,973,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,111.22. This represents a 3.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $3.26 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMPY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.