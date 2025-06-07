Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,691,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,691,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,951 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,327,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after acquiring an additional 761,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 962,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 500,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

