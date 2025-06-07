Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $407.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

