Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.14), with a volume of 240166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($2.00).

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Up 3.2%

The firm has a market cap of £217.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AIM: AAZ) is an established and sustainable mining business with a portfolio of copper, gold and silver production assets in western Azerbaijan. It also has a very active exploration programme.

Anglo Asian is expanding internationally and made its first investment outside of Azerbaijan with the acquisition of a strategic interest in Libero Copper & Gold Corporation in late 2021.

The Company is profitable, debt free and pays regular dividends to its shareholders.

