Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.24 and last traded at $75.61. 885,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,799,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $538,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,750. This trade represents a 39.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $45,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,343.90. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,823 shares of company stock worth $2,908,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

