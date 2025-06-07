SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $614.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $555.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

