Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,573 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,417 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 467.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter.

FFC opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

