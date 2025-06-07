HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on HF Foods Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HFFG

HF Foods Group Price Performance

HFFG opened at $3.67 on Friday. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.57 million, a PE ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.61.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $298.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that HF Foods Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HF Foods Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFFG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,596,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter worth $681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75,319 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.