James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JRVR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. James River Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $272.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). James River Group had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Lasala purchased 29,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $152,323.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,764.34. This represents a 92.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Migliorato purchased 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,201 shares in the company, valued at $214,037.46. This trade represents a 89.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 64,625 shares of company stock valued at $353,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in James River Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

