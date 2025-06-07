Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $132.42 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,217 shares during the period. Insperity accounts for approximately 4.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 3.99% of Insperity worth $132,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,217,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,686,000 after purchasing an additional 167,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,332,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,248,000 after buying an additional 71,288 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,326,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,838,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after acquiring an additional 377,603 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $926,887.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,518.14. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSP opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

