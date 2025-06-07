Verum Partners LLC Acquires 7,957 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

