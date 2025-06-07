Verum Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verum Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VTEB stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

