Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.88.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,419.44. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,076 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $103.81 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

