Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTEX. UBS Group cut their target price on Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Get Open Text alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OTEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Open Text Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 219.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13. Open Text has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.