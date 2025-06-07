Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.30.
Several research firms have issued reports on OTEX. UBS Group cut their target price on Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.
OTEX stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13. Open Text has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $34.20.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
