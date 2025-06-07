Verum Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Verum Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

