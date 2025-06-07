NBC Securities Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 95,727.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,559 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,555,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,554,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 897,184 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,832,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,641,000 after buying an additional 223,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,007.43. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

