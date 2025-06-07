MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $1,198,090.94 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 9,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $1,198,090.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,862.93. The trade was a 25.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $125.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.90. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

