Intellectus Partners LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after buying an additional 3,203,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,244,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,336,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

