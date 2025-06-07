Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.