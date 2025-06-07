Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 911 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $268.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $166.81 and a 12 month high of $270.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.