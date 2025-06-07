Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$1,665,769.31 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.76, for a total transaction of C$1,665,769.31.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$198.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$132.93 and a 52-week high of C$201.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$184.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$174.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lowered shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

