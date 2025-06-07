Impact Capital Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $450.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

