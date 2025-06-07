Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

