Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 25.3% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $115,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after buying an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.32 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average of $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

