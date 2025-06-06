Herbst Group LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VOO stock opened at $545.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.40 and its 200-day moving average is $533.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

