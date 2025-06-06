AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.6% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $309.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.