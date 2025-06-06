Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $584.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $588.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $546.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

