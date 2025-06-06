SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 75,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

