Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 9,147 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 7.8%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $119.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.98 billion, a PE ratio of 631.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $91.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $135.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $495,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,822,217.35. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.