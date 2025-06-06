Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $171.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $478.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $198.31.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

