SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $197.18 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,854,038.83. This trade represents a 41.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,343,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,502,253.76. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 668,962 shares of company stock valued at $116,269,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

