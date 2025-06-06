Davis Capital Management Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $595.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

