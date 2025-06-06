Vest Financial LLC Purchases 88,678 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 803,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,678 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 147,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 46,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.2%

NEE opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

