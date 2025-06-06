Davis Capital Management Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3%

General Dynamics stock opened at $274.25 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

