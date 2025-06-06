Enclave Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Enclave Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,005,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $83.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.